McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 39,906 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 497,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,305. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $101.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.