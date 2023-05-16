Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 620.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,576 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

