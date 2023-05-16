Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,715. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

