Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $122.66. 539,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,091. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,097. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

