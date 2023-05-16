Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Air Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,158,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 361,393 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.