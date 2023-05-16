Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Mesa Air Group Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
