MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $101.75 million and $2.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $22.83 or 0.00084606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,903 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.55983173 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,707,874.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

