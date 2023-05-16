Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Down 1.6%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.16). Approximately 13,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 271,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Midwich Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,894.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

Midwich Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,823.53%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

