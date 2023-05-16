Mina Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $508.28 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,032,918,653 coins and its circulating supply is 901,390,666 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,032,818,572.8400393 with 901,219,865.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56519746 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,691,997.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

