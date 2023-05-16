MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
