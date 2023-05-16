MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 350,954 shares of company stock worth $362,492. 13.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

