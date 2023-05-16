Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,282 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average of $338.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

