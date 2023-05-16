Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 302,580 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $45,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 221,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,195,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

