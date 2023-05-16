Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $37.96 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 50,639 shares worth $3,930,930. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.1 %

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.