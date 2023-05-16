Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $49.12 Million Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,936,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,168,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Denison Mines worth $49,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $944.12 million, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.82. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

