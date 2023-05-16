Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $53,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.45 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

