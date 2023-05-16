Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,276 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,017 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $52,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

