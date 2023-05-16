Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 44,020 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.36% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $42,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,615,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

