Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.87.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.