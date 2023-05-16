Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

