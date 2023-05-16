Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.58 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $44.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $151.43 or 0.00561073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00331646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00432912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,279,649 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.