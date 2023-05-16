Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

MCO stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

