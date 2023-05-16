Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. 143,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,315. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average of $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

