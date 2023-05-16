Moonriver 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $588,779.14 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $45.36 million and $588,779.14 worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00024104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,795,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,952,345 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

