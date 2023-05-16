Moore Capital Management LP Buys 28,534 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 444,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

