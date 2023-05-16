Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 54,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

