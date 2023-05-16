Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,631. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

