Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 1,864,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,007. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.