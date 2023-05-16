Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

