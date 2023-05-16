Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $56.22 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 3.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $56,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $33.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,337.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,249. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,331.59 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,607.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,022.06.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

