Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. 1,371,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

