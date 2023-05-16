Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 224,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,469. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

