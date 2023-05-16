Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $328.47. 19,478,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,133,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

