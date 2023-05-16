Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

