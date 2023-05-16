My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $742,552.47

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $982,388.04 and approximately $742,552.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009255 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,706 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.