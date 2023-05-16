Nabeel Ahmed Sells 1,532 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,686.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.
  • On Thursday, February 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $37,977.24.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 366,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

