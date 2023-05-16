Nabeel Ahmed Sells 1,532 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,686.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $37,977.24.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 366,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

