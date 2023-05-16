National Bank Financial Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $7.70 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

