National Bankshares Trims European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price to C$3.35

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.70 to C$3.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.36.

Shares of ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.05. 32,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,496. The firm has a market cap of C$275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

