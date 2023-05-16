National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Alexander M. Davern Sells 5,037 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 629,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

