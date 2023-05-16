National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 7,233 shares.The stock last traded at $262.20 and had previously closed at $267.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

