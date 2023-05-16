NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.14

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.
NEC Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.
About NEC
NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.
