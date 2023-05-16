Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 6.7%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 306,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 779,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Nerdy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

