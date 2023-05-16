Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.57. 1,547,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,297. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.