New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 827.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,348 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

