Newmark Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NMRK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $958.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

