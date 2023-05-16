Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

