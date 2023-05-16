Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.24% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

