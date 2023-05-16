Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,750 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $6,287,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

WOOF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.