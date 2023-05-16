Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Recommended Stories

