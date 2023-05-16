Nicholas Company Inc. Has $9.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

