Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,030 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

ALTR opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,665 shares of company stock valued at $22,390,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

