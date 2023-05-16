NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

